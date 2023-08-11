Left Menu

Ajay Bhatt addresses NCC cadets participating in 77th Independence Day celebrations

Raksha Rajya Mantri listed out the initiatives taken by the Government under the leadership of PM Modi for the youth of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 18:45 IST
Ajay Bhatt addresses NCC cadets participating in 77th Independence Day celebrations
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Raksha Rajya Mantri  Shri Ajay Bhatt addressed the NCC cadets who are participating in the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi, on August 11, 2022. These cadets have been selected from all districts of the country.

Addressing the cadets, Shri Ajay Bhatt said that the warriors who sacrificed their lives for the country will always be a source of inspiration for all of us. He described NCC cadets as the future soldiers who would be a strong pillar for maintaining the unity and integrity of this country. “You represent a Amrit Kaal  generation, both as NCC cadets and also as the young generation of the country. This Amrit generation will take the country to a new height in the coming 25 years, making India self-reliant and developed”, he said

Raksha Rajya Mantri listed out the initiatives taken by the Government under the leadership of PM Modi for the youth of the country.   “New avenues are opening for the youth  in India. Be it India's digital revolution, be it India's start-up revolution, be it innovation revolution, the youth are getting the biggest benefit of all these. The reforms in  defence sector are also providing new opportunities for the young generation”, he said..

Shri Ajay Bhatt appreciated their enthusiasm and morale of NCC cadets and felicitated them with mementos.

The Minister of State for Defence inspected the preparations related to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort and appreciated the efforts of the NCC cadets, concerned officials and personnel deployed on duty.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023