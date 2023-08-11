Maharashtra: Green diesel worth more than Rs 1 cr seized from two fishing boats in RaigadTo Press Trust of India - MumbaiDat'

Left Menu

The police have seized 46,000 litres of diesel, worth more than Rs 1 crore from two fishing boats at a port in Maharashtras Raigad district, police said on Friday. A total of 46,000 litres of green diesel worth Rs 1.03 crore were seized from the boats and nine crew members have been taken into custody, he said.

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 11-08-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 18:26 IST
The police have seized 46,000 litres of diesel, worth more than Rs 1 crore from two fishing boats at a port in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday conducted a raid at Rewas port in Alibag taluka and found green diesel on two boats, an official said. A total of 46,000 litres of green diesel worth Rs 1.03 crore were seized from the boats and nine crew members have been taken into custody, he said.

