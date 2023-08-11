Left Menu

Ahead of Independence Day, police review security for Vaishno Devi shrine

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-08-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 18:27 IST
Ahead of Independence Day, police review security for Vaishno Devi shrine
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Independence Day, the security arrangements were reviewed for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, a police spokesman said. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi range, Mohd Suleman Choudhary conducted the security review meeting in Reasi, and also discussed the Independence Day celebrations and the upcoming Kausar Nag Yatra, the spokesman said.

He also called for a "pro-active approach and the highest level of alertness" to contain any attempt to revive militancy in the district.

The meeting was attended by Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Gupta and other senior officers of police, CRPF and intelligence agencies, the spokesman said. It reviewed the security drill of vital installations, especially the Vaishno Devi shrine and safety and security of pilgrims.

The DIG directed the police to conduct joint security drills with Central Armed Police Forces for security of the shrine besides stressing upon verification of migrants in and around Katra town – the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine.

He also asked for verification of pony porters, checking of the hotels and residential accommodations to check the entry of any suspicious element in the area, the spokesman said.

The SSP also spoke about various security arrangements in place for the peaceful conduct of Independence Day events, upcoming Kausar Nag Yatra and the famous shrine at the meeting.

Security has been further strengthened across Jammu and Kashmir to thwart any attempt by terrorists to disrupt programmes on August 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023