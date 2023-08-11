Left Menu

Evolve to stay relevant in instant messaging, social media era: Prez to postal dept

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 18:47 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the postal department must evolve to stay relevant in the era of instant messaging and social media and appreciated its strategic initiatives to empower marginalised communities through financial inclusion.

The president was addressing the probationers of the Indian Postal Service (2021 and 2022 batch) who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. She said the Department of Posts had played a pivotal role in disbursing government subsidies, welfare payments, and pensions.

Lauding the postal department's role in financial inclusion, she noted that the department has undertaken strategic initiatives to bridge the financial gap and empower marginalised communities.

She said the seamless distribution of funds through post offices had reduced the dependency on intermediaries and minimised leakages. Underlining its remarkable 160-year journey, she termed the postal department the beacon of service to the country, having 1.60 lakh post offices which act as a unifying thread, binding together a vast array of cultures and traditions.

The role of Indian Postal Service officers revolves around serving the people of this nation, and therefore, a customer-centric approach is required, she said.

The president said in an age marked by instant messaging and social media, the Department of Posts must evolve to stay relevant.

''She was happy to note that the department is actively modernising its services to adapt to the digital landscape. She said that the innovative ideas of young probationers will be invaluable in this transformative journey,'' the statement said.

