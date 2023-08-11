Left Menu

11-year-old strangled to death in west Delhi, body found in bed box

An 11-year-old boy was strangulated allegedly by a woman and his body was found inside a bed box at his house in west Delhis Inderpuri area, police said on Friday. On Thursday also, she came to the house when the victims mother was not there and allegedly committed the offence, police said.

11-year-old strangled to death in west Delhi, body found in bed box
An 11-year-old boy was strangulated allegedly by a woman and his body was found inside a bed box at his house in west Delhi's Inderpuri area, police said on Friday. On Thursday around 8.30 pm, police received information from BLK Hospital about a boy with strangulation marks and that he was declared brought dead. His mother's statement was recorded and a murder case was registered in Inderpuri police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said. The post-mortem was conducted at RML Hospital. The accused has been identified, multiple teams have been formed to nab her and raids are being conducted at her possible hideouts, Veer said. As per details available so far, the suspect was known to the family of the deceased boy and has even visited their house in past. However, they had a feud over certain issue, the DCP said. On Thursday also, she came to the house when the victim's mother was not there and allegedly committed the offence, police said. The boy was later found by his mother in the box of a bed and was rushed to the hospital, but he could not survive, police added.

