MP: ‘Hafiz’ who made offensive remarks against sanitary workers arrested

The police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city have arrested a 'hafiz', a person who entirely memorises and recites the Quran, for allegedly making objectionable remarks against sanitary workers, an official said on Friday.

Accused Shadab Khan (30) on Thursday apologised through a video message claiming that his remarks were "unintentional".

The hafiz was arrested under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (which pertains to preventive detention to stop the commission of a cognizable offence), said Inspector Manish Mishra from Chandan Nagar police station. It's a preventive arrest, he said.

On Wednesday, an FIR (first information report) was registered against an unidentified person for allegedly making objectionable remarks against sanitation workers during a religious discourse organised in Indore, the country's cleanest city. A video clip of the comments had gone viral. The police registered the case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on the complaint of Subhash Dhaulpure, vice-president of the Indore Municipal Corporation's Valmiki Samaj Safai Karamchari Sangh. The police on Thursday identified the accused as Khan.

Apologising the Valmiki community with folded hands, Khan on Thursday claimed in a video message that the clip, based on which the case was registered, was shot during last year's Muharram. He said his comments were unintentional.

However, the Scheduled Commission of Safai Karmis chairman Pratap Karosiya trashed Khan's apology saying that he spoke against their community intentionally.

He demanded that the authorities take stern action against the accused and declared that his community would pursue the matter in court.

Earlier, a group of sanitary workers protested at Chandan Nagar police station and raised slogans demanding the arrest of the accused.

"Sanitation workers of the Valmiki community are angry over the objectionable words used by the accused. Indore has become number 1 city in the country in cleanliness due to the hard work of these workers," Dhaulpure had said on Wednesday, warning that if the police did not arrest the accused soon, they would stop cleaning the city.

