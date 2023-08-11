Left Menu

UN says 5 staff members kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago walk free

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The United Nations said Friday that five staff members who were kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago have walked free In a brief statement, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said that all "available information suggests that all five colleagues are in good health".

The five men were workers with the UN Department of Security and Safety, Haq said.

The identity of the kidnappers was not revealed.

