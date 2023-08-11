We monitor development having bearing on our security interests: India on docking of Chinese warship at Colombo port

A day after a Chinese warship docked at the Colombo port, India on Friday said it carefully monitors any development having a bearing on its security interests and takes all necessary measures.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army's Navy warship HAI YANG 24 HAO arrived at the port of Colombo on a formal visit Thursday morning, the Sri Lankan Navy said.

''I have seen reports of a Chinese ship there. I am not sure whether it is a warship or not,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, replying to a question on the issue during his weekly media briefing. ''Having seen these reports, I would emphasise that the government carefully monitors any development having a bearing on the country's security interests and takes all necessary measures to defend them,'' he said.

The Sri Lankan Navy said the 129-metre-long ship is manned by a crew of 138 and it is commanded by Commander Jin Xin. It said the ship is scheduled to depart the island nation on Saturday.

The docking of the Chinese missile and satellite tracking ship 'Yuan Wang ' at Hambantota port in August last year had triggered a diplomatic row between India and Sri Lanka.

There were apprehensions in New Delhi about the possibility of the vessel's tracking systems attempting to snoop on Indian installations while being on its way to the Sri Lankan port.

India is bolstering defence and security ties in the Indian Ocean with like-minded countries in the backdrop of concerns over China's growing forays into the region, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy.

