US sanctions four Russians linked to financial conglomerate Alfa Group

The U.S. imposed new sanctions on Friday on four Russians linked to financial and investment conglomerate Alfa Group and a Russian business association, the Treasury Department said in a statement announcing the latest measures targeting Moscow's financial elite over the war in Ukraine.

The Treasury said it was targeting four men who have served on the supervisory board of the Alfa Group - Petr Olegivich Aven, Mikhail Maratovich Fridman, German Borisovich Khan and Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev - one of Russia's largest financial and investment conglomerates under sanctions against the country's financial services sector. It also imposed sanctions on the Russian Association of Employers the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, it said.

"Wealthy Russian elites should disabuse themselves of the notion that they can operate business as usual while the Kremlin wages war against the Ukrainian people," Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in the statement. Russia's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

