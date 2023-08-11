Left Menu

2-day meet to revitalize NCC in J-K, Ladakh begins in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-08-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 20:35 IST

A two-day meet to revitalize the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh commenced here on Friday, a defence spokesman said. Additional Director General of NCC for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Maj Gen Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva and Principal Secretary Alok Kumar were among the dignitaries who attended the inaugural function.

The initiative, ''Manthan-2'', holds a profound vision of breathing a new life into the NCC engagements by shifting the focus from a personality-centred approach to a process-oriented framework, the spokesman said.

A range of critical issues highlighted during the session include addressing shortcomings and implementing measures to enhance cadet enrolment and institute participation, formulating strategies to elevate the quality of NCC activities, infusing vitality and responsiveness into the NCC framework and pioneering the mentorship of exceptional cadets to facilitate their journey into the armed forces as officers.

Kumar praised the NCC Directorate of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for its dedication to nation-building and fostering values of discipline, character and unity.

He offered insightful suggestions, including broadening the horizons of cadet recruitment to encompass a diverse spectrum of society and promoting the benefits of the Agniveer scheme to alleviate any concerns, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

