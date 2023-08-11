Left Menu

UP: Woman, teen daughter die after consuming poison following dispute

PTI | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 11-08-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 20:41 IST
UP: Woman, teen daughter die after consuming poison following dispute
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her daughter died allegedly after consuming some poisonous substance following a dispute here on Friday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Dipanshi Rathore said an argument broke out between Basmati Devi (55) and her daughter Kajal Yadav (16) and in a fit of rage, the duo consumed some poisonous substances.

The incident happened in Dalelganj village in Khalilabad area of the district when the other family members had gone to the farm for work, she said.

On receiving the news, the relatives admitted them to the district hospital, where both were declared brought dead, the CO said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023