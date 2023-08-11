Maharashtra: Green diesel worth more than Rs 1 cr seized from two fishing boats in Raigad

The police have seized 46,000 litres of diesel, worth more than Rs 1 crore from two fishing boats at a port in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday conducted a raid at Rewas port in Alibag taluka and found green diesel on two boats, an official said. A total of 46,000 litres of green diesel worth Rs 1.03 crore were seized from the boats and nine crew members have been taken into custody, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)