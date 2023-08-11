US Attorney General Garland to deliver remarks on Friday -Justice Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 21:24 IST
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will deliver remarks at 12:15 p.m. (16:15 GMT) on Friday, a Justice Department spokesperson said.
The spokesperson did not provide details.
