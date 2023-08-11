One more arrested in Pune ISIS module case: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested one more person for alleged active involvement in promoting activities of the terrorist organisation ISIS as part of a module based in Pune in Maharashtra, an official said.

Shamil Saquib Nachan, a resident of Padgha in Thane, was the sixth person to be arrested in the Pune-based ISIS module case, a spokesperson of the anti-terror agency said.

''Nachan was found involved in the fabrication, training and testing of improvised explosive devices (IED) for commission of terrorist acts. He had been working in collaboration with other accused,'' the official said, adding a search is on for other identified suspected persons in the case.

According to the agency, all the six arrested accused are members of an ISIS sleeper module which was operating from a house in Kondhwa in Pune, where they had assembled IEDs and also organised and participated in bomb-making workshop last year.

They had also carried out a controlled explosion at this location to test an IED fabricated by them, the spokesperson said.

The investigation of the case, registered on August 3, revealed that the accused had plans to commit terrorist acts with the aim to disturb peace and communal harmony of the country, the spokesperson said, adding they had planned to wage a war against the government in furtherance of the ISIS agenda.

ISIS, also known by various other names including Islamic State (IS), has been working on its anti-India agenda by spreading terror across the country through violent acts, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson asserted that the agency has been carrying out extensive investigations to foil the terrorist outfit's plans to spread terror and violence in the country.

