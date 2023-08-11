Left Menu

Minor boy's body found in east Delhi, drowning suspected

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 22:01 IST
The body of a minor boy suspected to have died due to drowning was found at GN Pusta, opposite Sai Mandir, in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Friday, police said. On Friday at 10.49 am, a PCR call was received that the body of child aged around five to six years old was found at GN Pusta, opposite Sai Mandir. Two persons found the minor in five to six-feet-deep water, adjacent to Pusta Road, a senior police officer said. Police said the body was pulled out with the help of the fire brigade. The child was found wearing blue shirt and white striped blue shorts and no injury marks were found on the body, the officer said. The crime team and forensic team have visited the spot, which included senior officers. Water sample has also been collected, police said. The body is currently in Subzi Mandi Mortuary, they said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

