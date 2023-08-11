Hunter Biden prosecutor says a trial is in order -court filing

The federal prosecutor who has filed criminal charges against President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, said on Friday that parties in the case are at an impasse in plea negotiations and that a trial is in order, a court filing showed.

The prosecutor, U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, was elevated to special counsel on Friday, giving him additional authority to investigate whether Hunter Biden engaged in improper business dealings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)