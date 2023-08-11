Left Menu

DJB to set up 5-MGD RO plant for Chhawla BSF camp

BSF officials called on Bharti on Friday who advised them to apply for water connections for uninterrupted supply, a DJB statement said.The DJBs plan to alleviate the water shortage includes the construction of the 5-MGD million gallons a day RO plant near the Najafgarh drain.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 22:12 IST
DJB to set up 5-MGD RO plant for Chhawla BSF camp
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DelhiJalBoard)
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will construct a five-MGD Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant to address water supply concerns at the Chhawla BSF camp, the utility's vice chairman, Somnath Bharti, said on Friday.

The camp, housing around 5,000 personnel and their families, lacked a water connection from the DJB, prompting the need for intervention. BSF officials called on Bharti on Friday who advised them to apply for water connections for uninterrupted supply, a DJB statement said.

The DJB's plan to alleviate the water shortage includes the construction of the 5-MGD (million gallons a day) RO plant near the Najafgarh drain. With the tender process completed, construction is set to commence within a month.

This RO plant, located just 600 metres from the camp, will not only cater to the Chhawla BSF Camp but also benefit 36 villages in Najafgarh and Matiala constituencies, along with nearby colonies.

To ensure consistent water supply, the DJB will lay a one-kilometer connecting pipeline between the Chhawla BSF Camp and the Daulatpur water pipeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023