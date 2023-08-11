Left Menu

Wanted criminal held from Ludhiana in joint operation by Punjab, UP police

PTI | Chadigarh | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 22:48 IST
A wanted criminal was arrested from Ludhiana in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and the Uttar Pradesh police's Special Task Force, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Friday.

Arvind Kashyap alias Pintu, a close associate of mafia-don Dhruv Kuntu, was allegedly involved in the 2013 murder of former Sagri MLA Sarvesh Sipu and the Uttar Pradesh Police had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, the police chief said.

Sipu was shot dead in broad daylight allegedly by the members of Pintu's criminal gang at the behest of Dhruv Singh Kuntu, he said.

DGP Yadav said Pintu, a resident of Chakia Kasrawal in UP's Azamgarh district, has a criminal history with more than 16 cases related to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and the Arms Act registered against him.

Promod Ban, the additional DGP of the anti-gangster task force, said that acting on reliable inputs the police teams carried out a special operation and arrested Pintu from an area under the Daba Police Station of Ludhiana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

