Niger misses treasury bond repayment of $19 mln after coup -debt agency

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 22:50 IST
Coup-hit Niger has failed to pay 12 billion CFA francs ($19 million) in principal on treasury bonds due on Friday, the West African debt agency Umoa-Titres said in statement.

The agency noted in a statement the payments were missed in the context of sanctions imposed by West Africa's economic and monetary union UEMOA following a military takeover late last month. ($1 = 623.1200 CFA francs)

