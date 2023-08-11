Niger misses treasury bond repayment of $19 mln after coup -debt agency

Coup-hit Niger has failed to pay 12 billion CFA francs ($19 million) in principal on treasury bonds due on Friday, the West African debt agency Umoa-Titres said in statement.

The agency noted in a statement the payments were missed in the context of sanctions imposed by West Africa's economic and monetary union UEMOA following a military takeover late last month. ($1 = 623.1200 CFA francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)