Islamic state claims responsibility for attack in Syria's Deir Ezzor -statement

Islamic state on Friday claimed responsibility for an attack on a military bus in Syria's east, the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The attack, which took place near the town of al-Mayadeen in the vast desert province of Deir Ezzor, killed 23 government troops and wounded more than 10, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)