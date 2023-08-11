Islamic state claims responsibility for attack in Syria's Deir Ezzor -statement
Islamic state on Friday claimed responsibility for an attack on a military bus in Syria's east, the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel.
The attack, which took place near the town of al-Mayadeen in the vast desert province of Deir Ezzor, killed 23 government troops and wounded more than 10, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor said on Friday.
