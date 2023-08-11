Iran slows buildup of near weapons-grade enriched uranium -WSJ

Iran has significantly slowed the pace at which it is accumulating near weapons-grade enriched uranium and has diluted some of its stockpile, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

Also Read: 2nd ODI: World Cup batting aspirants flop big time as India reach 167/8 in rain-hit game

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)