Iran slows buildup of near weapons-grade enriched uranium -WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 23:05 IST
Iran has significantly slowed the pace at which it is accumulating near weapons-grade enriched uranium and has diluted some of its stockpile, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

