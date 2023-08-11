Maharashtra: Two feared drowned in Ulhas river

Two persons were feared drowned in a river in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, a fire brigade official said. A search operation has been launched to trace the two, he said. Around 11.30 am, Salman Purkan Ansari (24) and his friend Sarfaraj Aslam Ansari (28) went to the Ulhas river in Ulhasnagar on the outskirts of Mumbai for a bath. Sarfaraj jumped into the river for a swim but got swept away due to the strong current. Seeing his friend in trouble, Salman also dived in to save him but he was too got washed away, the official said.

The search to trace both was going on till late in the night, he said.

