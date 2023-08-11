Left Menu

Maharashtra: Two feared drowned in Ulhas river

Sarfaraj jumped into the river for a swim but got swept away due to the strong current. Seeing his friend in trouble, Salman also dived in to save him but he was too got washed away, the official said.The search to trace both was going on till late in the night, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-08-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 23:15 IST
Around 11.30 am, Salman Purkan Ansari (24) and his friend Sarfaraj Aslam Ansari (28) went to the Ulhas river in Ulhasnagar on the outskirts of Mumbai for a bath. Sarfaraj jumped into the river for a swim but got swept away due to the strong current. Seeing his friend in trouble, Salman also dived in to save him but he was too got washed away, the official said.

The search to trace both was going on till late in the night, he said.

