PM hails enhancement of amount under certain welfare schemes for ex-servicemen

Vocational Training Grant from Rs 20000 to Rs 50000 for widows of ESM upto Havequivalent. 2. Medical Grant from Rs 30000 to Rs 50000 for non- pensioner ESMwidows upto Havequivalent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 23:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the enhancement of amount under certain welfare schemes for ex-servicemen by the government.

Prime Minister Modi's remarks came in response to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's social media post announcing that in pursuance of the government's mantra of ''Ease of living'', the amount under the certain welfare schemes of ex-servicemen has been enhanced.

''1. Vocational Training Grant from Rs 20000 to Rs 50000 for widows of ESM upto Hav/equivalent. 2. Medical Grant from Rs 30000 to Rs 50000 for non- pensioner ESM/widows upto Hav/equivalent. 3. Grant for Serious Diseases from Rs 1.25 lakhs to Rs 1.50 lakhs for non- pensioner ESM/widows of all ranks,'' Singh said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Responding to Singh's post, Modi said, ''India is proud of the valiant Ex-Servicemen who have defended our nation. The welfare schemes which have been enhanced for them will greatly improve their quality of life.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

