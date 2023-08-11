White House: There will be restrictions on any unfrozen Iranian funds
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 23:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House on Friday reiterated that there will be restrictions on what Iran can do with any funds that might be unfrozen under an agreement that has led to the release of five Americans from prison to house arrest in Iran.
White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the United States would have "full visibility" on where any released Iranian funds are directed. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Porter)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel busts Iranian malware campaign
More than 2,000 Palestinian Americans admitted in Israel visa trial so far
Dispute over Persian Gulf gas field poses early challenge to Saudi-Iranian rapprochement
Large fire hits industrial zone in Iranian city of Doroud
US in touch with hundreds of Americans in Niger following coup