White House: There will be restrictions on any unfrozen Iranian funds

The White House on Friday reiterated that there will be restrictions on what Iran can do with any funds that might be unfrozen under an agreement that has led to the release of five Americans from prison to house arrest in Iran.

White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the United States would have "full visibility" on where any released Iranian funds are directed. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Porter)

