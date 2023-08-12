FTX's Bankman-Fried in court, fighting to stay out of jail

A federal judge on Friday is considering whether Sam Bankman-Fried, the indicted founder of the bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, should remain free or be jailed as he prepares for his October fraud trial. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan is presiding over a hearing in federal court in Manhattan, after federal prosecutors argued that Bankman-Fried should be put behind bars for witness tampering.

Bankman-Fried, 31, has pleaded not guilty to stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to plug losses at his hedge fund Alameda Research. He has been largely confined to his parents' Palo Alto, California, home on $250 million bond since his December 2022 arrest.

Prosecutors first made their surprise request to jail the former billionaire in a July 26 hearing, saying he "crossed a line" by sharing former romantic partner Caroline Ellison's personal writings with a New York Times reporter. Ellison had been Alameda's chief executive, and is expected to testify against Bankman-Fried after pleading guilty to fraud and agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors.

"The fact that the defendant here was more subtle in his methods than a mobster does not mean that the conduct was benign," prosecutor Danielle Sassoon told the judge. Defense lawyers have argued that Bankman-Fried had a right to speak with the press, but Kaplan suggested there might be limits.

"The law is that once the communication is undertaken ... with the intent to intimidate or influence a witness, that's a crime and the First Amendment has nothing to do with it," Kaplan told Bankman-Fried's lawyer Mark Cohen. "Do you disagree?" Cohen responded: "The defendant fairly believed that he could make these comments."

Sassoon said that if Bankman-Fried were not jailed, home incarceration would be appropriate, with Bankman-Fried having no visitors, and no internet access except to review trial materials and speak with his lawyers. Two other former members of Bankman-Fried's inner circle have also entered guilty pleas.

Bankman-Fried's lawyers have said prosecutors mischaracterized his intentions in sharing Ellison's writings, and that he also wanted to defend his reputation. In the July 26 hearing, Kaplan restricted Bankman-Fried from speaking publicly about his case.

The gag order has drawn attention from news media, including the Times, which in an Aug. 2 letter said Bankman-Fried should be restricted only from making comments that could interfere with a fair trial. A July 20 article in the newspaper contained excerpts from Ellison's personal Google documents prior to FTX's collapse.

She described being "unhappy and overwhelmed" with her job and feeling "hurt/rejected" from her personal breakup with Bankman-Fried.

