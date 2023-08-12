Teen girl hangs self in Ghaziabad, ask brothers to 'quit drugs' in suicide note

A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Ghaziabad's Kaushambi police station area, police said on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh said the suicide note was pasted on the wall and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

In her suicide note, the teenager did not hold anyone responsible for her extreme step, but said that ''I am committing suicide so that my brother can give up drugs.'', he said.

The victim's elder brother is lodged in jail under the POCSO Act, police said.

The officer said that on Thursday when her mother returned home, she knocked on the door and after getting no response from inside the room, she informed the neighbours. The neighbours informed the police. A team reached the spot and entered the room by breaking the latch and found the girl hanging, the ACP said.

The police took her to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he said. The ACP said that no complaint has been lodged by the family yet.

