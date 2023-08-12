Left Menu

Teen girl hangs self in Ghaziabad, ask brothers to 'quit drugs' in suicide note

A team reached the spot and entered the room by breaking the latch and found the girl hanging, the ACP said.The police took her to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he said. The ACP said that no complaint has been lodged by the family yet.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-08-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 00:24 IST
Teen girl hangs self in Ghaziabad, ask brothers to 'quit drugs' in suicide note
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Ghaziabad's Kaushambi police station area, police said on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh said the suicide note was pasted on the wall and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

In her suicide note, the teenager did not hold anyone responsible for her extreme step, but said that ''I am committing suicide so that my brother can give up drugs.'', he said.

The victim's elder brother is lodged in jail under the POCSO Act, police said.

The officer said that on Thursday when her mother returned home, she knocked on the door and after getting no response from inside the room, she informed the neighbours. The neighbours informed the police. A team reached the spot and entered the room by breaking the latch and found the girl hanging, the ACP said.

The police took her to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he said. The ACP said that no complaint has been lodged by the family yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023