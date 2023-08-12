Left Menu

Fresh suit by Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust in Mathura court

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 12-08-2023 00:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust here filed a fresh suit in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division Friday, claiming ownership of the entire plot at the centre of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.

Trustees Vinod Kumar Bindal and Omprakash Singhal presented the claim on behalf of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

Appearing for the Janmabhoomi trust, Advocate Mahesh Chaturvedi said the court has accepted the suit, but the matter will be sent to the Allahabad High Court as it is hearing other cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.

District Government Advocate Sanjay Gaur also said the court has accepted the suit and it will be heard in the Allahabad High Court like other petitions.

