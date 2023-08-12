France's foreign ministry condemns civilian Russian strikes in Ukraine, vows more support
Russia's latest missile strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in western Ukraine and killing one child constitute "war crimes and must not go unpunished," France's foreign ministry said in a statement late on Friday.
The Quai d'Orsay added France would reinforce its military support to Ukraine, notably in strengthening air defense capacities, in close cooperation with its partners.
"France's support to Ukrainian and international jurisdictions to fight against the impunity of crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine remains total," the statement read.
