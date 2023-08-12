Russia destroys 20 Ukrainian drones over Crimea - agencies
Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2023 08:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 08:31 IST
Russia destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones launched onto the Crimean Peninsula early on Saturday, Russian news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying.
Russia's air defence systems shot down 14 drones, while electronic warfare neutralised six, the agencies cited the ministry as saying.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
