Jadavpur University ex-student held in connection with Nadia teen's death

A former Jadavpur University student, who continued staying at the main hostel, was arrested for his alleged involvement in ragging an 18-year-old undergraduate student Swapnadip Kundu who fell to his death in a suspected suicide case, a police officer said. Police identified the ex-student as Sourabh Chowdhury, who did his MSc in Mathematics in 2022.

Chowdhury was arrested after Swapnadip's father lodged an FIR against him, police said. ''Swapnadip's father Ramprasad Kundu in his police complaint mentioned the names of a few boarders of that hostel claiming that they were responsible for his son's death. Accordingly, a case under section 302/34 IPC has been started, the officer said. Swapnadip, a resident of Bagula in Nadia district, fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 3.40 am on Thursday, according to police.

