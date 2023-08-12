Left Menu

125 kg of red sanders seized, two held

A team of Bengaluru CID police Forest unit have confiscated 125 kg of red sanders which was being transported illegally in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.Two persons have been arrested in the connection, police sources said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-08-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 10:45 IST
A team of Bengaluru CID police (Forest unit) have confiscated 125 kg of red sanders which was being transported illegally in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

Two persons have been arrested in the connection, police sources said. The accused and the confiscated sanders were handed over to the Venoor Forest department.

The accused have been identified as Deekshith, a resident of Guruvayanakere and Khalid from Mavinakatte. Another accused Santhosh is stated to be absconding.

Acting on specific information, a team of mobile forest department of Bengaluru led by ASI Janaki confiscated the red sanders and the vehicle used for transportation, sources said.

Venoor zonal forest officer Mahim Jannu has taken up the investigation. The value of the confiscated goods and vehicle is estimated to be around Rs 6.5 lakh.

