Left Menu

140 police officers selected for Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 11:14 IST
140 police officers selected for Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday announced that 140 police officers, including 15 from the CBI, 12 from the NIA and 10 from Uttar Pradesh, have been selected for this year's Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

The awardees include 22 women officers, according to an official statement.

The medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation and recognise excellence in investigations. It is announced on August 12 every year.

The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2023 has been awarded to 140 police personnel, the statement said.

Among the awardees are 15 personnel from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 12 from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), 10 from Uttar Pradesh, nine each from Kerala and Rajasthan, eight from Tamil Nadu, seven from Madhya Pradesh and six from Gujarat.

The remaining officers are from the other states, Union Territories and organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023