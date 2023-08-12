Russian defence ministry: Ukraine tried to hit Crimea Bridge with S-200 rockets
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine had tried unsuccessfully to strike the Crimea Bridge with S-200 rockets, but that no damage or casualties had been caused.
Earlier, Russian-installed Crimea governor Sergei Aksyonov said that two rockets had been downed by anti-aircraft defences near the bridge, which has come under repeated attack by Ukraine since last year.
