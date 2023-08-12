Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Businessman held for GST fraud of Rs 10.14 cr in Bilaspur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 12-08-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 17:08 IST
Chhattisgarh: Businessman held for GST fraud of Rs 10.14 cr in Bilaspur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central GST arrested a businessman in Chhattisgarh's Bilasput district for allegedly availing and utilising input tax credit (ITC) worth Rs 10.14 crore by issuing bogus invoices, an official said on Saturday.

Officials of the Central GST on Friday arrested Sanjay Shende under relevant provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, the official said.

The authorities had received information that the firms Jyoti Trading & Company, Kliffo Trading Company, S S Industries, and Sai Enterprises were involved in large-scale evasion of the GST by availing and utilizing fake ITC without receipt of any underlying goods or services.

Officials of the fake invoice & prosecution cell, CGST, and Central Excise Raipur raided the premises of these firms, Commissioner CGST Raipur Mohammed Abu Sama said in a statement.

An investigation revealed that Bilaspur resident Shende, the proprietor of these companies, was allegedly involved in availing fake ITC, he said.

The accused had availed and utilized Rs 10.14 crore in ITC from 22 non-existent firms based in New Delhi that generated fake invoices without supplying any goods and services, the official said. He said these non-existing firms issued bogus bills to the four firms run by the accused.

As per the statement, the accused had availed and used the sum from the fake ITC to pay his outward GST liability.

Shende was produced in a court in Raipur, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023