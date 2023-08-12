Left Menu

Two cadres of banned Maoist outfit killed in infighting in Jharkhand

The deceased were identified as Santosh Yadav and Ganesh Lohra, the SP said.Lohra was a self-styled zonal commander of JJMP and carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, Ramesan said.Exact cause of the infighting between the cadres could not be ascertained.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-08-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 17:24 IST
Two cadres of banned Maoist outfit killed in infighting in Jharkhand
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two cadres of the banned JJMP, a splinter group of the proscribed CPI (Maoists), were killed in an exchange of fire between two fractions of the outfit in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Saturday.

The clash between the two groups of the outlawed Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad broke out on Friday evening at Hutai village under the Lesliganj Police Station limits, around 160-km from capital Ranchi, and the two were killed in the firing, Palamu superintendent of police Reeshma Ramesan said. The deceased were identified as Santosh Yadav and Ganesh Lohra, the SP said.

Lohra was a self-styled zonal commander of JJMP and carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, Ramesan said.

“Exact cause of the infighting between the cadres could not be ascertained. We are investigating the case,” the SP said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023