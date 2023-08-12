Navies of India, UAE carry out military exercise

Left Menu

The navies of India and the United Arab Emirates carried out a military exercise as part of efforts to boost maritime security cooperation.Indian naval ships INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand were part of the exercise.The ships arrived at Port Rashid in Dubai on August 8.

The navies of India and the United Arab Emirates carried out a military exercise as part of efforts to boost maritime security cooperation.

Indian naval ships INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand were part of the exercise.

The ships arrived at Port Rashid in Dubai on August 8. ''After two days of detailed planning, the two navies conducted the bilateral maritime partnership exercise today, aimed to enhance the interoperability and synergy between the two navies by cross training on tactics, techniques and procedures,'' the Indian Navy said.

It said INS Visakhapatnam, commanded by Captain Ashok Rao, is one of the largest operational destroyers in the Indian Navy and is a completely indigenous warship made by the Mazagon Docks Limited. INS Trikand, commanded by Captain Pramod G Thomas, is an advanced stealth frigate commissioned in 2013. The ship is a contemporary warship with state of the art technology incorporated in every facet of its design to make her stable, stealthier, fast and formidable, the Navy said in a statement.

