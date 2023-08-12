Eiffel Tower briefly evacuated after bomb threat

(Recasts with visitors allowed back in) PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) -

Visitors were allowed back in the Eiffel Tower on Saturday about two hours after officials evacuated it due to a bomb threat, a French police source said. "It was a false alarm, people can go back inside," the source said. (Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Potter)

