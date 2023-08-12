Left Menu

Eiffel Tower briefly evacuated after bomb threat

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 19:34 IST
Eiffel Tower briefly evacuated after bomb threat
Image Credit: Flickr

(Recasts with visitors allowed back in) PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) -

Visitors were allowed back in the Eiffel Tower on Saturday about two hours after officials evacuated it due to a bomb threat, a French police source said. "It was a false alarm, people can go back inside," the source said. (Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan
4
Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing team 

Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023