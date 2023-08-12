Left Menu

With new youth policy, Rajasthan will be the leading state in India by 2030: Gehlot

The state government is continuously working for the welfare of the youth, their employment and skill development, and making efforts to provide them with higher education opportunities, he said.The youth have the power to bring change in society and their energy and ability to innovate can give a new direction to our society, he added.Meanwhile, new decisions are being taken for better law and order in the state, the chief minister said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-08-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 19:35 IST
With new youth policy, Rajasthan will be the leading state in India by 2030: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that with the new youth policy, Rajasthan will become the leading state of the country by 2030. The youth policy will be released soon and a youth development and welfare fund of Rs 500 crore will also be set up, he said.

Addressing the state level youth mahapanchayat 'Yuva Sankalp' organised at the Agricultural Research Centre here here, Gehlot said the youth policy will become a powerful medium to make the government's Vision 2030 a reality. A presentation on the new youth policy was shown at the programme and a short film on it was also screened later. Youth Board President Sitaram Lamba handed over the draft of the new youth policy to the chief minister.

The chief minister said that his government has taken many important decisions in the interest of the youth. The state government is continuously working for the welfare of the youth, their employment and skill development, and making efforts to provide them with higher education opportunities, he said.

The youth have the power to bring change in society and their energy and ability to innovate can give a new direction to our society, he added.

Meanwhile, new decisions are being taken for better law and order in the state, the chief minister said. Strict action is being taken by maintaining a record of miscreants, he said.

The government is also running a campaign against bars and night clubs that remain open beyond the stipulated time, Gehlot said, adding that strict action will be taken against them.

Highlighting the policy of compulsory First Information Report (FIR), Gehlot said it has increased the public's faith in the police. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to also implement mandatory FIR policy on a national level.

Expressing deep concern over the increasing incidents of suicide among students, the chief minister said that parents should promote positive thinking by establishing dialogue with their children. He also said parents should not to create any kind of mental pressure on students regarding their career and added that the latter should be provided counselling if needed. Assembly Speaker CP Joshi stressed that the youth also need to be aware of the working of parliamentary democracy. With this, all public welfare schemes could reach the beneficiaries easily, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan
4
Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing team 

Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023