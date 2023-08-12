Left Menu

2 dead and several missing after Tunisian migrant boat sinks

Thirteen individuals were rescued, and search efforts are ongoing to locate the five who are still missing.The prosecutors office has initiated an investigation into the causes and circumstances of the incident, the statement further detailed.Gabs port is located approximately 140 kilometres from Sfax, a point of departure for many of the Mediterranean crossing operations toward Europe.This recent incident adds to the increasing number of casualties in the Mediterraneans perilous waters.

PTI | Tunis | Updated: 12-08-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 19:47 IST
2 dead and several missing after Tunisian migrant boat sinks
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

An infant and a 20-year-old man were found dead Saturday morning after a migrant boat sank off the coast of Tunisia, near the southeastern port of Gabès, the country's coast guards reported.

According to a statement from the National Guard, the boat, which was carrying 20 Tunisian migrants, sank just 120 metres from the beaches of Gabès. Thirteen individuals were rescued, and search efforts are ongoing to locate the five who are still missing.

The prosecutor's office has initiated an investigation into the causes and circumstances of the incident, the statement further detailed.

Gabès port is located approximately 140 kilometres from Sfax, a point of departure for many of the Mediterranean crossing operations toward Europe.

This recent incident adds to the increasing number of casualties in the Mediterranean's perilous waters. Just a few days ago, 41 migrants were believed to have drowned after setting off from Sfax, the Italian Red Cross and rescue groups said. Four survivors were rescued.

This tragedy underscores the ongoing migration crisis in the region, with many taking risky journeys in the hope of reaching European shores in search of a better life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan
4
Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing team 

Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023