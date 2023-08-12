4 Maoist couriers arrested in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem
The Telangana police on Saturday arrested four people allegedly working as couriers for the banned CPI(Maoist) party in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.
A press release from the Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police said the accused who were travelling in a car were trying to flee during a search by the police at Nallaballi in the district.
The police team seized Rs 20 lakh cash besides a gelatine stick and detonator from them, the release added.
