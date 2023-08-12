Hardcore criminal arrested in J-K's Samba

A criminal, wanted for his alleged involvement in heroin smuggling and an attack on a police party, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, officials said. Mansha, a resident of Vijaypur, has been arrested from Supwal area, a police spokesperson said.

Two separate cases -- an attack on a police party and heroin smuggling -- are registered against Mansha, the spokesperson said, adding that investigation of both the cases are underway. ''Mansha is a hardcore criminal who used to operate in Samba district, supplying heroin to small suppliers and individual addicts,'' he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Samba, Benam Tosh said a total 67 narco-suppliers, including 13 women, have been arrested in past seven months in the district while several others have been jailed under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PTI NDPS) Act.

