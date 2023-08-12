Left Menu

UP: Man, teenage girl end life by jumping in front of train

PTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 12-08-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 20:29 IST
UP: Man, teenage girl end life by jumping in front of train
  • Country:
  • India

A man and a 16-year-old girl ended their lives by jumping in front of a train at Katka railway crossing in Mirzapur district on Saturday, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kachwa Police Station Ram Swaroop Verma said the deceased has been identified as Lavkush Kumar (18) and Nandini (16).

''The duo were in a relationship against the wishes of their families,'' the police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation was underway, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan
4
Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing team 

Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023