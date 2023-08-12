Left Menu

Beneficiaries of Central govt schemes in U'khand to attend I-Day event at Red Fort

Beneficiaries of various Central government schemes from Uttarakhand will be among the 1,700 people invited from across the country as special guests to the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on August 15.The 1,700 special guests invited to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modis Independence Day address live include people connected to various flagship programmes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, Amrit Sarovar Yojna and Central Vista project, according to an official release here.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-08-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 21:09 IST
Beneficiaries of Central govt schemes in U'khand to attend I-Day event at Red Fort
  • Country:
  • India

Beneficiaries of various Central government schemes from Uttarakhand will be among the 1,700 people invited from across the country as special guests to the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on August 15.

The 1,700 special guests invited to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address live include people connected to various flagship programmes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, Amrit Sarovar Yojna and Central Vista project, according to an official release here. The initiative to invite people from all walks of life to be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the government in line with its 'Jan Bhagidari' vision, it said.

During the visit, the special guests will get an opportunity to visit the National War Memorial and the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi.

Dinesh Chandra Tripathi from a village in Nainital who is among the invitees from Uttarakhand, said it was a proud moment for him to be invited as a special guest to witness the Independence Day celebrations. Tripathi runs a Farmer Producer Organisation with 521 farmers. Another FPO beneficiary, Bharat Singh Rautela from Jhala village in Uttarkashi district expressed a similar sentiment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan
4
Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing team 

Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023