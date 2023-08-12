Delhi Police announces selfie campaign on 'awareness message'

Delhi Police on Saturday asked residents of the city to click a selfie with any awareness message of the police force published in newspapers or outdoors as part of a campaign, officials said. Delhi Police said that all participants will get a surprise gift. ''Just click and win! Click a selfie with any awareness message of Delhi Police published in the newspaper or outdoors. DM the same to us by the midnight of 15th Aug 23 with your details. All participants will get a surprise gift,'' the police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

