Left Menu

Delhi Police announces selfie campaign on 'awareness message'

Delhi Police on Saturday asked residents of the city to click a selfie with any awareness message of the police force published in newspapers or outdoors as part of a campaign, officials said. Click a selfie with any awareness message of Delhi Police published in the newspaper or outdoors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 21:09 IST
Delhi Police announces selfie campaign on 'awareness message'
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Saturday asked residents of the city to click a selfie with any awareness message of the police force published in newspapers or outdoors as part of a campaign, officials said. Delhi Police said that all participants will get a surprise gift. ''Just click and win! Click a selfie with any awareness message of Delhi Police published in the newspaper or outdoors. DM the same to us by the midnight of 15th Aug 23 with your details. All participants will get a surprise gift,'' the police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan
4
Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing team 

Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023