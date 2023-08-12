CBI books four Indians for financial frauds in UAE

The CBI has registered FIRs against four Indians who had allegedly committed financial frauds in Abu Dhabi and escaped from there to evade the conviction given by the courts there, officials said Saturday. The central probe agency has booked -- Arun Kumar Madhu Sudan, Vinod Vasudevan, Sanjoy Kumar Dutta and Mety Eslave Joseph -- in four separate cases on the request of Abu Dhabi authorities routed through External Affairs Ministry to the CBI, they said. in 2000, India and the UAE signed a bilateral extradition treaty which states, "The nationals of the contracting states shall not be extradited to the other contracting state provided that the requested state shall submit the case to its competent authorities for prosecution if the act committed is considered as an offence under the laws of both contracting states.'' The CBI will locally prosecute the accused and will inform the UAE about the outcome through the ministry, they said. It is alleged that Madhu Sudan is wanted for financial fraud of AED 253,629 while Vasudevan is being looked out for fraud of AED 148,2697 whereas Datta is facing charges of embezzlement to the tune of Rs 3,20,000 and Joseph AED 279,500, the agency alleged.

The accused have been convicted by the courts in Abu Dhabi in absentia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)