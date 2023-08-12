Left Menu

CBI books four Indians for financial frauds in UAE

The CBI has registered FIRs against four Indians who had allegedly committed financial frauds in Abu Dhabi and escaped from there to evade the conviction given by the courts there, officials said Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 21:22 IST
CBI books four Indians for financial frauds in UAE
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has registered FIRs against four Indians who had allegedly committed financial frauds in Abu Dhabi and escaped from there to evade the conviction given by the courts there, officials said Saturday. The central probe agency has booked -- Arun Kumar Madhu Sudan, Vinod Vasudevan, Sanjoy Kumar Dutta and Mety Eslave Joseph -- in four separate cases on the request of Abu Dhabi authorities routed through External Affairs Ministry to the CBI, they said. in 2000, India and the UAE signed a bilateral extradition treaty which states, "The nationals of the contracting states shall not be extradited to the other contracting state provided that the requested state shall submit the case to its competent authorities for prosecution if the act committed is considered as an offence under the laws of both contracting states.'' The CBI will locally prosecute the accused and will inform the UAE about the outcome through the ministry, they said. It is alleged that Madhu Sudan is wanted for financial fraud of AED 253,629 while Vasudevan is being looked out for fraud of AED 148,2697 whereas Datta is facing charges of embezzlement to the tune of Rs 3,20,000 and Joseph AED 279,500, the agency alleged.

The accused have been convicted by the courts in Abu Dhabi in absentia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan
4
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023