Maharashtra: Cased registered against NCP worker for forcing civic officials to stop removal of encroachments

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-08-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 21:22 IST
The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against a worker from the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction for allegedly preventing civic staffers from removing encroachments, an official said here Saturday.

According to the police, a team from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on August 8 was removing encroachments in the Rabodi area when the NCP leader, Suhas Desai, arrived at the scene.

Desai, who is the district president of the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, allegedly threatened and abused the TMC officials, forcing them to stop taking action, the police said.

On a complaint by the civic officials, the Rabodi police on Friday registered a case against Desai under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (insulting someone and provoking them) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for 'political gains', discovers probing team 

