Maharashtra: Cased registered against NCP worker for forcing civic officials to stop removal of encroachments

The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against a worker from the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction for allegedly preventing civic staffers from removing encroachments, an official said here Saturday.

According to the police, a team from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on August 8 was removing encroachments in the Rabodi area when the NCP leader, Suhas Desai, arrived at the scene.

Desai, who is the district president of the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, allegedly threatened and abused the TMC officials, forcing them to stop taking action, the police said.

On a complaint by the civic officials, the Rabodi police on Friday registered a case against Desai under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (insulting someone and provoking them) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)