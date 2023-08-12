Left Menu

BJP leader shot at in Jharkhand's Latehar, condition critical

The incident happened near Doon School in Balumath police station area around 6 pm, they said.Two men, who are yet to be identified, arrived in a motorcycle and fired at Sahu, police said.Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said Sahu was shot in the leg, waist and stomach.After the incident, villagers brought him to the community health centre.

PTI | Latehar | Updated: 12-08-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 21:51 IST
BJP leader shot at in Jharkhand's Latehar, condition critical
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP leader was shot at in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday evening, police said.

The condition of Rajendra Prasad Sahu, a former vice-president of the zilla parishad, is stated to be critical, they said. The incident happened near Doon School in Balumath police station area around 6 pm, they said.

Two men, who are yet to be identified, arrived in a motorcycle and fired at Sahu, police said.

Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said Sahu was shot in the leg, waist and stomach.

''After the incident, villagers brought him to the community health centre. Since his condition was critical, he was referred to RIMS in Ranchi,'' he said. The incident is being investigated from every possible angle, the SP said.

''Raids are being conducted to nab the persons involved in it,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan
4
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023