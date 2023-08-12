Left Menu

Rajasthan man arrested for raping 7-year-old girl

PTI | Kota | Updated: 12-08-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 22:12 IST
Rajasthan man arrested for raping 7-year-old girl
A man has been arrested in Rajasthan's Jhalawar for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in his neighbourhood by promising to let her play with his pet cat, police said on Saturday.

The police said the complaint was lodged late on Friday night after the girl's parents, observing her uncharacteristic silence, sought to know what had happened.

According to the complaint, a few days earlier the man on the pretext of letting the girl play with his pet cat took her to a nearby field and raped her, Circle Inspector at Pedawa police station Satyanarayan Malav said.

The accused allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident, he said.

Medical examination of the girl was conducted on Saturday morning and the accused has been arrested, the police official said.

