Ukraine military reports 'partial success' at Robotyne in south

Ukraine's military said in a regular update of fighting and casualties on Saturday that its forces had made progress near Robotyne on the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also said children were among dead or wounded civilians following a day in which Russians launched six rockets and 36 air strikes and fired 32 rocket salvo fire systems at populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions.

It said 33 combat clashes had taken place and noted that Ukraine's defence forces continued an offensive operation in Melitopol and Berdyansk directions. It said they had "partial success in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region." It said the Ukrainians had dug in at the point of their advance and were conducting defensive attacks from there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)