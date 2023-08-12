Left Menu

Ukraine military reports 'partial success' at Robotyne in south

Ukraine's military said in a regular update of fighting and casualties on Saturday that its forces had made progress near Robotyne on the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. It said they had "partial success in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region." It said the Ukrainians had dug in at the point of their advance and were conducting defensive attacks from there.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 22:50 IST
Ukraine military reports 'partial success' at Robotyne in south

Ukraine's military said in a regular update of fighting and casualties on Saturday that its forces had made progress near Robotyne on the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also said children were among dead or wounded civilians following a day in which Russians launched six rockets and 36 air strikes and fired 32 rocket salvo fire systems at populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions.

It said 33 combat clashes had taken place and noted that Ukraine's defence forces continued an offensive operation in Melitopol and Berdyansk directions. It said they had "partial success in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region." It said the Ukrainians had dug in at the point of their advance and were conducting defensive attacks from there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan
4
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023