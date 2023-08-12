Left Menu

Telangana minister booked for 'tampering' with election affidavit in 2018 polls

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-08-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 22:51 IST
An FIR was registered against Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, after being referred by a Hyderabad court, in Mahabubnagar district for allegedly ''tampering'' his 2018 Assembly election affidavit, police said on Saturday.

While Goud was named as the first accused, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and several other officials have been made co-accused.

The court made the reference to police on a private complaint made by a resident of Mahabubnagar.

The FIR, registered on August 11, also mentions former Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel and several other officials as accused who the complainant alleged colluded with Goud and closed the election affidavit with no further action required.

The matter was referred to the police by the court for trial of criminal cases relating to elected MPs and MLAs in Hyderabad.

The complainant alleged that Goud, MLA from Mahabubngar, ''tampered'' with the election affidavit by suppressing facts.

